Air India provides details of flights affected by temporary reduction in services; check here

Air India on Thursday announced the details of flights affected by its temporary reduction in services operated by Boeing 787 and 777 aircraft.

In a fresh statement, the Tata Group-owned carrier clarified that the reductions arise from the decision to undertake enhanced pre-flight safety checks following last week’s plane crash in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement

“The objective is to restore schedule stability and minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers,” the airline said.

Advertisement

These reductions will be effective from 21 June 2025, and last until at least 15 July 2025.

Below are the details of the flights affected:

1. Routes suspended until 15 July 2025:

– Delhi-Nairobi (AI961/962) – 4x weekly flights

– Amritsar-London (Gatwick) (AI169/170) – 3x weekly flights

– Goa (Mopa)-London (Gatwick) (AI145/146) – 3x weekly flights

2. Routes with reduced frequency until 15 July 2025:

North America

– Delhi-Toronto: Reduced from 13x weekly to 7x weekly

– Delhi-Vancouver: Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

– Delhi-San Francisco: Reduced from 10x weekly to 7x weekly

– Delhi-Chicago: Reduced from 7x weekly to 3x weekly

– Delhi-Washington (Dulles): Reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly

Europe

– Delhi-London (Heathrow): Reduced from 24x weekly to 22x weekly

– Bengaluru-London (Heathrow): Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly

– Amritsar-Birmingham and Delhi-Birmingham: Reduced from 3x weekly to 2x weekly

– Delhi-Paris: Reduced from 14x weekly to 12x weekly

– Delhi-Milan: Reduced from 7x weekly to 4x weekly

– Delhi-Copenhagen: Reduced from 5x weekly to 3x weekly

– Delhi-Vienna: Reduced from 4x weekly to 3x weekly

– Delhi-Amsterdam: Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

Australia

– Delhi-Melbourne and Delhi-Sydney: Reduced from 7x weekly to 5x weekly

Far East

– Delhi-Tokyo (Haneda): Reduced from 7x weekly to 6x weekly

– Delhi-Seoul (Incheon): Reduced from 5x weekly to 4x weekly

Air India apologised to the passengers affected by these curtailments, saying it was “proactively contacting affected passengers to offer re-accommodation on alternative flights, complimentary rescheduling or full refunds as per their preference.”

The revised schedule has also been uploaded our Air India’s official website – http://airindia.com, and the mobile app.

“We remain committed to restoring our full schedule as soon as practicable, while at all times prioritising the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft,” the airline added.