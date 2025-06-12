Air India plane crash: Doctors Association FAIMA expresses shock, says monitoring situation

The FAIMA (Federation of All India Medical Association) Doctors Association on Thursday expressed deep shock over the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The Air India flight AI-171, with 242 passengers on board, including two pilots and 10 crew members, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport.

Advertisement

The aircraft crashed into a building that housed a doctors’ hostel near Forensic Cross Road in Meghaninagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Advertisement

At the time of the crash, there were 60-70 trainee doctors in the hostel. Most of them were having lunch when the plane crashed into the building. According to reports, at least six intern doctors are feared dead, and many others are injured.

Reacting to the incident, FAIMA Doctors Association said: “We are deeply shocked about the news of AI plans crashing in Ahmedabad. News has become more gruesome after finding out that the flight had crashed in BJMC, Hostel & many MBBS students have also been injured!!!! We are monitoring the situation closely & are ready for any help!”

FAIMA Doctors Association has expressed deep shock over the #AirIndiaCrash in #Ahmedabad. With reports of the flight crashing into the BJMC hostel and injuring several MBBS students, the association is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to provide all possible… pic.twitter.com/moJVRBpbeT — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) June 12, 2025

Emergency response teams are on the ground carrying out rescue and relief work. Several fire brigade vehicles are also on the spot, trying to douse the flames.

The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel has instructed officials to create green corridors to shift the injured to hospitals.

According to Air India, the flight AI171, which was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed after takeoff. The flight departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs and was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these,169 were Indian nationals, 53 were British nationals, 1 Canadian national, and 7 Portuguese nationals.