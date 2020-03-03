National passenger carrier Air India has asked the crew of its Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25 to be on a self-imposed home quarantine for 14 days to prevent the outbreak of Coronavirus in India.

The development comes after a New Delhi resident tested positive for coronavirus. He had travelled on the Air India flight from Vienna to Delhi flight on February 25.

Ten crew members including the Commander and the Co-pilot of the flight have been told to be on a 14-day quarantine at their homes, a senior Air India official said.

“During this period, any symptoms of coronavirus should be brought to the notice of medical authorities and Air India,” the officials said.

According to the official, the self-imposed quarantine is a part of a precautionary standard operating procedure. It was also followed for the Air India crew which evacuated Indian nationals from China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Meanwhile, Air India has also advised passengers of the Delhi-Vienna flight on February 25 to follow the Health Ministry guidelines.

#FlyAI : This is for the attention of passengers who flew on AI154 Vienna-Delhi of 25th Feb’ 20. One of the passengers has tested positive for #coronavirus. Please follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding Corona Virus. Kindly visit https://t.co/YR6yHUi4Or. — Air India (@airindiain) March 3, 2020

Indigo has also informed that four of its cabin members, who operated its flight on February 20, have been placed on home observation.

The Coronavirus-affected passenger in Hyderabad had travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on February 20.

“We are following all prescribed Airport Health Organization guidelines,” the airline said in a statement.

India on Monday reported two new cases of the deadly novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 that has so far claimed over 3000 lives globally.

According to a notification by the Ministry of Health, one positive case was detected in New Delhi while another has been reported from Telangana.

Meanwhile, with the threat of COVID-19 looming large, the Government has tightened the entry conditions for the nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan with immediate effect. As per the revised travel advisory issued on Tuesday by the Union Health Ministry, new travellers from these countries will have to apply for fresh visas.

“All regular (sticker) Visas/e-Visa (including the Visa on arrival for Japan and South Korea) granted to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and issued on or before 03.03.2020 and who have not yet entered India, stand suspended with immediate effect. Those requiring to travel to India due to compelling reasons may seek fresh visa from nearest Indian Embassy/Consulate,” the revised advisory states.