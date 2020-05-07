An Mi-17 medium-lift transport helicopter of the Indian Air Force made an emergency landing near Mukutang in Sikkim today due to bad weather, officials said. All four aircrew of the Indian Air Force and two Indian Army personnel on board the chopper are reported to be safe, they said.

The helicopter was on a routine air maintenance sortie from Chaten to Mukutang and it sustained damage in the incident, the officials said. “An investigation has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” an IAF spokesperson said.