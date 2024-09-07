Air Chief stresses operational preparedness and technological advancement at EAC Commanders’ Conference

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari emphasized the need for maintaining high operational preparedness in response to evolving security challenges during the Annual Eastern Air Command (EAC) Commanders’ Conference, held at the EAC Headquarters in Shillong.

He urged the personnel to align with the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) evolving doctrine, which envisions transforming the IAF into an agile, adaptive, and decisive aerospace power in the near future.

In his address, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari highlighted the importance of focusing on emerging domains like space, cyber, and electronic warfare, while keeping pace with global technological advancements.

He also emphasized the need for ensuring a safe operational flying environment and promoting a healthy work-life balance for personnel.

The two-day conference, which began with a ceremonial Guard of Honour for the CAS, provided a strategic platform for reviewing the EAC’s operational readiness. Given the EAC’s critical role in India’s defense, especially near key borders, the CAS praised the command’s personnel for their high level of preparedness and swift response to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari also commended the EAC’s ability to efficiently support civilian administration during natural calamities such as floods and landslides, which frequently affect the northeastern region.

Recognizing excellence within the command, the CAS awarded trophies to various EAC stations for achievements in operations, maintenance, and administration, underscoring the command’s continuous efforts to enhance operational effectiveness.

The conference included discussions on the growing importance of technological advancements in modern warfare. The CAS encouraged commanders to embrace innovation in space, cyber warfare, and electronic warfare, reaffirming the IAF’s commitment to adapt to changing global security environments.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of the EAC’s commitment to national security, disaster response, and operational excellence, setting the stage for future growth and transformation in the IAF’s approach to modern warfare.