AIMSS Chamiyana to become Himachal’s first institute to introduce robotic surgery

With Himachal Pradesh witnessing a transformation in the health sector, Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS) at Chamiyana in Shimla has become the first institute in the state to introduce robotic surgery.

AIMSS, Principal Dr. Brij Lal said here on Friday that Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s vision of providing world-class medical facilities to the people is now becoming a reality.

The robotic surgery would benefit both patients and doctors, he added.

“The AIMSS, Chamiyana is set to become the first medical institute in the state, where surgeries will be performed using the latest robotic technology,” he said, adding that a state-of-the-art surgical robot, procured at a cost of Rs. 28 crore on the lines of AIIMS Delhi, has already arrived at Chamiyana and the installation process will be completed by July, after which surgeries using this advanced technology will begin.

He explained that only a very small incision is required in robotic procedures, which means less blood loss and minimal need for transfusions.

“The patients experience less pain, recover faster and can be discharged from hospital sooner. The surgeons too will benefit from this technology as robotic systems will provide them with better precision and control. They do not feel fatigued even during long surgeries which allows them to perform more procedures in less time. The system also offers a clear and magnified 3D view inside narrow and complex areas of the body and reduces the chances of any errors,” he said.

A government spokesperson said that the robotic surgery equipment will soon be delivered to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda as well, followed by Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla, Medical College Hamirpur and other government medical colleges in a phased manner.

“This will benefit thousands of patients across the state and reduce the need to travel outside Himachal for expensive surgeries.

The introduction of robotic surgery is set to mark a new and historic chapter in Himachal Pradesh’s medical history,” he said.