AIMPLB Announces Nationwide Agitation Against Proposed Waqf Amendment Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday declared a nationwide agitation against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.

A statement issued by Mohd Vaquar Uddin Latifi, Office Secretary of AIMPLB, noted, “Following a massive and successful protest in Delhi on March 17, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced a nationwide agitation against the proposed Waqf Amendment Bill.”

Advertisement

SQR Ilyas, spokesperson of AIMPLB and Convener of the Action Committee Against the Waqf Bill, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Board to all Muslim organisations, civil society groups, and leaders from Dalit, Adivasi, OBC, and other minority communities.

Advertisement

“Without the grace of Allah and the united support of these groups, the success of the Delhi demonstration would not have been possible,” he said. He also extended thanks to the opposition parties and Members of Parliament who not only participated in large numbers but also firmly rejected the proposed legislation.

The AIMPLB’s 31-member Action Committee has resolved to adopt all constitutional, legal, and democratic means to oppose what it has termed a “controversial, discriminatory, and damaging” bill. As part of the first phase of the agitation, large protest sit-ins have been planned in front of the state assemblies in Patna on March 26 and Vijayawada on March 29.

Senior leadership of AIMPLB, along with representatives of national and state-level religious and social organisations, will participate in these demonstrations. Leaders from civil society, prominent personalities from other minority communities, and key figures from Dalit, Adivasi, and OBC sections have also confirmed their participation.

Despite the issuance of whips by various political parties requiring MPs to attend the ongoing Parliament session, invitations have been extended to opposition members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to attend the sit-ins.

“In Patna, leaders from JD(U), RJD, Congress, and Lok Janshakti Party, including the Chief Minister of Bihar, have been invited. Similarly, in Andhra Pradesh, invitations have been sent to the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress, Congress, and Left parties,” the statement said.

Ilyas said the purpose of these protests is to send a clear message to the BJP’s alliance partners: “either withdraw support for the Bill or risk losing our support.”

The statement added that the Board has prepared a detailed nationwide agitation plan under which protests will be organised in all state capitals. Major rallies are scheduled to be held in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Malerkotla (Punjab), and Ranchi. The campaign will include sit-in demonstrations, human chains, and social media campaigns, especially hashtag drives on X (formerly Twitter), the AIMPLB said.

Public conferences, seminars, symposiums, and dharnas will be organised at the district level, and memorandums will be submitted to President Droupadi Murmu through District Magistrates, the statement added.