AIIMS takes proactive steps to ensure efficient utilisation of Vishram Sadan beds

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi has announced a series of proactive measures to ensure the availability and efficient utilisation of Vishram Sadan beds in a bid to give better healthcare services to patients and their attendants.

The premier institute on Thursday said it has provision of over 1,500 beds across various facilities, offering comfortable accommodation with essential amenities such as hygiene and meals located in various premises for the benefits of the patients and their attendants. However, it has come to its attention that approximately 50 per cent of these beds remain unoccupied.

Various reports stated that AIIMS patients and their attendants are lying in the open in the cold, even at night.

Taking note of these reports, AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas took rounds of the surrounding areas and engaged with individuals reportedly lying in the open at night, the institute said.

The findings revealed that some were not active patients under treatment at the AIIMS, but rather individuals taking advantage of free food donations and night accommodations, it claimed.

To address the issue, the AIIMS said appropriate signage highlighting the availability of Vishram Sadans will be displayed at key locations. Patients and attendants will be actively guided to these accommodations.

“A real-time dashboard displaying the availability of Vishram Sadan beds will be operational by 29th February. This dashboard will capture data on specialty-wise occupancy to aid in planning additional facilities nationwide,” it said.

The AIIMS said entry into Vishram Sadans will be restricted to patients, and bed recommendations must come from the clinical team treating the patient. Patient identification will be based on ABHA ID, AADHAR number or UHID.

Among others, entry and exit points of all Vishram Sadans will be under CCTV surveillance besides the frequency of the electric shuttle service to Vishram Sadans nearest to respective campuses will be increased for the convenience of patients and attendants.

In addition, the AIIMS said it was actively working on the construction of a new mega Vishram Sadan with approximately 2,000 beds at the Ansari Nagar West Campus, with National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) leading the project.