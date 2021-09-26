AIIMS lighthouse of India’s health sector: Mandaviya

All India Institute of Medical Sciences is a lighthouse in India’s health sector, said Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya here on Saturday.

The health minister along with Minister of State Dr Bharati Pawar inaugurated

“Digital Health and Medical Education” exhibition on the 66th Foundation Day celebrations of AIIMS, New Delhi.

Speaking at the exhibition, Mandaviya said that today the construction work of around 22 AIIMS across the nation is underway. “When there is a demand in a democracy, government starts working in that direction. Because AIIMS has achieved some parameters, people think that they can get best health facilities at AIIMS and demands were raised to establish AIIMS in every state,” he said.

“It was not the tradition in the country to combine health and development but the Prime Minister Narendra Modi did it with his vision of Healthy India,” said Mandaviya.

*It is due to the Prime Minister that development is linked with Health in India today,” he added.

“Principles of Antyodaya, (upliftment of the poorest) and Sarvodaya (development of all) should be the guiding light,”: said Bharati Pravin Pawar.

The Central government has increased the health budget to Rs 2.40 lakh crore, he said.

He asked AIIMS HoDs, present on the occasion, to think and start working in the direction to achieve what has been achieved in the last ten years.

“We’re involved in training and capacity-building for COVID-19 in case there is a third wave. In continuation of our achievements in the last 3 years, AIIMS Delhi has again been ranked as No 1 Medical College in the country,” said AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on the occasion.