AIIMS helps mountaineer recover from adversity

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences here successfully operated on a mountaineer who suffered many life-threatening injuries during his expedition on Mount Annapurna in Nepal this year.

In a statement on Wednesday, the institute said Anurag Maloo faced an unimaginable ordeal during his expedition on Mount Annapurna on April 17.

“The mountaineer sustained a fall from an altitude of approximately 70 meters in subzero temperatures into a deep crevasse, from where he was subsequently rescued after three days and initially managed in Nepal. He was airlifted to AIIMS on May 11 where he was admitted under the Department of Plastic Reconstructive Surgery,” the premier institute said.

The AIIMS said his injuries included a severe frostbite on both hands, gangrenous thumbs, multiple affected fingers, gangrenous toes on both feet, as well as extensive cold induced deep burns on his trunk. Additionally, he suffered from subclavian artery blockage on the right side and multiple deep venous blockages in one lower limb. His condition was further complicated by acute kidney injury and pleural effusion with infected wounds.

“Maloo’s 174 days journey towards recovery commenced with a series of numerous reconstructive surgeries and comprehensive medical interventions. Between May 13 and September 23, he underwent seven surgeries for infection control and later reconstructive surgery for his wounds by skin grafting. He was being managed by a multidisciplinary team involving the following specialities – Plastic Surgery, Critical Care, Anaesthesiology, Cardiology, Nephology, Trauma Surgery, ENT, Psychiatry, and Urology,” the premier institute said.

It also informed that his wounds have healed, and he is actively regaining his strength under rehabilitative care.

“The AlIMS stands as a symbol of hope and healing. We are humbled to have played a role in Anurag Maloo’s extraordinary journey. We commend his unwavering spirit and determination to overcome adversity,” it added