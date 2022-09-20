AIIMS-Bhubaneswar performs first kidney transplantation

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Bhubaneswar has successfully conducted its first case of kidney transplantation, the hospital authorities said on Tuesday.

The father-son duo, the donor and the recipient, respectively are doing fine after the transplantation, and the transplanted kidney is functioning well with a good urine output and normal blood creatinine levels.

The kidney donor underwent a laparoscopic donor nephrectomy and was discharged on post-operative third day. The recipient has also been discharged, they said.

“With increasing numbers of Diabetes, Hypertension and other kidney diseases, there is a huge burden of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in the society and a large unmet need for organ transplantation services in Eastern India. The financial burden of transplantation services in private hospitals runs into tens of lakhs and starting affordable organ transplantation services in the form of kidney transplantation will bring a big relief to the common populace of Odisha and neighboring states”, said AIIMS Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof (Dr) Ashutosh Biswas said that

The AIIMS-Bhubaneswar is working towards developing Liver and Bone Marrow Transplantation services in the near future, Biswas informed.