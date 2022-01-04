AIIMS announces cancellation of doctors’ winter vacation amid Covid surge

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday cancelled the doctors’ winter vacation amid rising Covid cases.

In a notice issued by the hospital administration on Monday, the institute has directed all faculty members to join back their duty with immediate effect at the hospital.

Besides, notice issued by the hospital administration with approval of AIIMS Director mentioned, “In continuation of the office memoranda of dated December 22 and 27, it is to inform that the Competent Authority has decided to cancel the remaining part of the winter vacation from 5th to 10th January due to ongoing Covid 19 and Omicron pandemic.”

Meanwhile, India continues to witness a surge in daily Covid caseload. On Tuesday morning, 37,479 Covid cases along with 124 deaths were reported with the addition of 124 new deaths.

Along with the spike in daily Covid caseload, the active cases have also seen two-fold growth from the last week. The active caseload has jumped at 1,71,830 which constitutes 0.49 percent of the country’s total positive cases.

Along with the Covid, the tally of the new variant Omicron has reached 1,892 across the nation. So far 23 states have reported Omicron infection, said the Union health ministry on Tuesday.

India has seen a sudden spike in the Covid cases after the outbreak of the new Covid variant Omicron. The Delta variant is still the dominant variant in India which has contributed significantly to the surge. However, a source with the ministry said that Omicron will take over the delta variant soon in the country.