Ahmedabad crash: Air India sets up helpline for family members of passengers ill-fated flight

Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 for family members of the passengers, who were on board the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick flight AI-171 that crashed on Thursday afternoon.

According to an official statement Air India shared on X, the flight AI171, which was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after takeoff.

“The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information,” the airline said in the statement.

Earlier, Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran said an emergency centre has been activated and a support team has been set up for families seeking information.

“At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and a support team has been set up for families seeking information,” he said in a statement shared by Tata Group, which owns Air India.

The aircraft crashed into a hostel building near Forensic Cross Road in Meghaninagar, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. After the crash, a huge plume of thick black smoke was seen rising into the sky. As the hostel building also caught fire a white powdery material scattered all over the ground at the crash site.