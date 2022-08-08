Ahead of polls, Congress promise 5 lakh jobs, Rs 1,500 for women in HP

With the Assembly polls in the Himachal Pradesh slated by the year-end, the Congress, on Monday, announced a five-point charter aimed to woo various sections of the society in the state.

Addressing media persons here in Shimla, Election Observer for Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed that they will restore the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Himachal as it has been done in other Congress-led states, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

Furthermore, Congress will usher in schemes to create five lakh jobs for the unemployed youth and also Rs 10 crore will be spent in all the 68 Assembly constituencies in the state to enable youth to create opportunities for self-employment, 300 units of free power to every household and Rs 1,500 will be provided to every woman between the age of 18 to 60 years once the party comes to power in the state, he promised.

“The people of the state have made up their mind to oust the BJP-led government and now they have high hopes from the Congress party to provide them relief. I am confident that the we will win the Assembly elections in the state,” he claimed.

He alleged the BJP government in Himachal has failed miserably in all spheres and have not been able to fulfill promises made before the 2017 Assembly elections.

Replying to a question on chief ministerial face before the elections, he said that it is the prerogative of the high command.