Ahead of UP budget session, CM calls for healthy debates in Assembly

Ahead of the crucial budget session of Uttar Pradesh legislature, an all-party meeting chaired by Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana was held at Vidhan Bhavan on Monday wherein Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed raising public interest issues.

The leader of the House urged parties to work in collaboration for the smooth functioning of the assembly. He called on the leaders of Opposition parties to contribute to the development of the state by engaging in healthy discussions on public matters. “As public representatives, it is our responsibility to ensure that all matters concerning public interest are debated smoothly in the House,” the chief minister said.

Advertisement

He urged all the members to ensure that there are no obstacles in the proceedings of the House.

Advertisement

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana also appealed to the members to cooperate for the smooth conduct of the session.

Present at the meeting were Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Finance & Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Congress Legislature Party Leader Aradhana Mishra, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA Bedi Ram, and Vinod Saroj from Jansatta Dal Democratic Party, among others.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi inaugurated the main gate of Vidhan Bhavan. On the occasion, various graffiti depicting historical events were also unveiled on the assembly premises.

The work has been carried out as part of the efforts to make the assembly both hi-tech and more artistic. The newly-created graffiti depicts historical events and the political system of India. Several incidents from the Gita are also featured, adding to the grandeur and appeal of the assembly building. Previously, the assembly had a wooden gate, which has now been replaced by a state-of-the-art and robust gate made of carved steel.

Continuous efforts are being made for the beautification and modernization of the Assembly. Along with upgrading the technical infrastructure, special focus is being placed on enhancing its historical and cultural significance.