Ahead of polls, Bihar CM Nitish hikes monthly pension to elderly, widows and disabled to Rs 1,100

In an apparent bid to woo voters ahead of assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced a significant increase in the pension amount given to elderly, disabled and widowed women get under the Social Security Pension Scheme.

In a social media announcement, CM Kumar said that the people eligible under the Social Security Pension Scheme will now get a pension of Rs 1,100 instead of Rs 400 every month.

All the 1,09,69,255 beneficiaries will get the increased pension amount from the month of July, 2025.

“I am happy to inform you that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, all the elderly, disabled and widowed women will now get a pension of Rs. 1100 instead of Rs. 400 every month. All the beneficiaries will get pension at the increased rate from the month of July. It will be ensured that this amount is sent to the account of all the beneficiaries on the 10th of the month. This will help 1 crore 9 lakh 69 thousand 255 beneficiaries a lot,” Kumar informed in a post on X.

The Bihar Chief Minister further stated that elderly people are precious part of the society and ensuring their dignified living is our top priority.

Following the announcement his party JDU thanked the chief minister for providing direct social security benefits to more than one crore people.

“This unprecedented step will provide social security to the elderly, widowed women and disabled people of the state and increase their confidence. Thank you once again for this sensitive and important decision in accordance with public aspirations,” the JDU said.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha also hailed the move, saying, “This historic decision by the Chief Minister came after extensive dialogue with lakhs of women. Based on the feedback and suggestions received, the Chief Minister decided to grant nearly ₹1,000 under the Social Security Pension, fulfilling a long-standing demand.”