Ahead of Durga Puja, Bangladesh govt allows export of nearly 4,000 metric tonnes of Hilsas to India

The Bangladesh government has given permission to traders to export nearly 4,000 metric tonnes of Hilsa, a fish popular with Bengalis, to India ahead of West Bengal’s biggest festival, Durga Puja, an official statement read on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Commerce Ministry gave its nod to 79 business organisations to export 3,950 metric tonnes of Hilsas to India.

The exporters would be able to export 50 metric tonnes of Hilsas each.

This order will remain valid till October 30, according to the official release by the Sheikh Hasina administration.

The national fish of Bangladesh, Hilsa is one of the country’s export items that come with the Geographical Indication (GI) tag.

In 2020, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, during the latter’s visit to Kolkata, to consider lifting the ban on the export of Hilsas to India.

However, Hasina said for her country to lift the curbs on the export of Hilsa, which tops the cravings of the fish-loving Bengalis, India should first ensure a fair share of water from the Teesta river of North Bengal to the neighbouring country.