AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: SC grants bail to Christian Michel

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to British national Christian Michel James, middleman accused in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam involving the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters, in the criminal case being prosecuted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Granting bail to Christian Michel, a bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta said that the trial court will set the conditions for his release on bail.

“Considering facts and circumstances, that petitioner was extradited in 2018 and has been in custody for more than six years now… We are inclined to grant bail on condition as set by the trial court,” the bench said in its order granting bail to Michel.

Michel, is in AIIMS for his treatment of hip replacement surgery, has to renew his passport and subsequently surrender it.

As the CBI’s counsel objected for the grant of bail, the bench referring to the pace of the trial said, “You will not be able to conclude the trial in 25 years “.

Appearing for Michel, advocate Aljo K Joseph, told the bench that he has been in jail for over six years now. His bail plea in the case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is pending before the High Court.

Christian Michel had approached the Supreme Court against the September 25, 2024, Delhi High Court order denying his plea for bail. Earlier, the trial court had rejected Michel’s plea for release from custody.

Christian Michel James was extradited in 2018 after India won the extradition case in Dubai. He is in judicial custody since then.

Michel had sought bail under section 436A of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) which says that a person can be released on bail if he has completed half of the maximum sentence prescribed for the offence.

Christine Michel James is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.