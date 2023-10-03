Agricultural University will be set up in Kushinagar: UP CM

Highlighting the pivotal role of agriculture in sustaining the livelihood of farmers and bolstering the nation’s economy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that an agricultural university is going to be established in Kushinagar for the farmers of eastern Uttar Pradesh. Funds have been sanctioned for this, he added.

Inaugurating various projects at Mahayogi Krishi Vigyan Kendra, the Chief Minister said: “Our government is committed to promoting agriculture as a good source of employment. Through this, we are reconnecting the migrating farmers with agriculture.”

The CM noted that the objective of the double-engine government is to provide comprehensive agricultural information and resources to the state’s farmers in one accessible location. Agricultural Science Centers are playing a significant role in achieving this goal.

Furthermore, he pointed out that one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earliest initiatives upon assuming office in 2014 was to prioritize the welfare of farmers by instituting a system for providing free soil health cards to farmers across the country.

CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted the significant strides made in agricultural welfare, underscoring the implementation of flagship schemes like the Prime Minister Crop Insurance Scheme and Prime Minister Agricultural Irrigation Scheme.

“Besides, 2.62 crore farmers are receiving annual support of six thousand rupees each through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Yogi Adityanath emphasized how these initiatives are not only transforming the lives of farmers, but also creating employment opportunities in the field of food processing.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that Indian wisdom recognized the importance of good health as a pathway to prosperity. Accordingly, the government is actively promoting natural farming in the state, enabling farmers to break free from the use of chemicals, fertilizers, and pesticides.

During the program, the CM inaugurated the one-day Kisan Mela and agricultural exhibition and visited it. He also distributed certificates and kits to the beneficiaries of various government schemes. Apart from this, he released Mahayogi Gorakhnath Krishi Darpan, Millets, and Acharya Narendra Dev Krishi Patrika.

The program was attended by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, MLC Dharmendra Singh, MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh, MLA Vipin Singh, MLA Pradeep Shukla, District Panchayat President Sadhna Singh, and other esteemed dignitaries from the region.