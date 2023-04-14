After Vande Bharat, Railways to launch Vande Metro for big cities

After the introduction of the semi high-speed train Vande Bharat Express in various cities of the country, the Ministry of Railways is preparing to run the Vande Metro train in big cities. The Vande Metro train will have a different format as it will be able to run with a very high frequency between cities that are less than 100 kilometers away.

The operation of this type of train will greatly benefit the commuters from the cities close to the metro cities. Besides job seekers, students will be able to spend their time travelling by the train. The train will provide a world-class transport facility. Apart from this, it is believed to help in reducing the pressure of crowds on local trains.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the budget for 2023-24 on 1 February. Rs 2.40 lakh crore has been allocated to the Railways in the budget. This has prompted Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to make an announcement that after the success of the Vande Bharat train, now the Railways is going to start the Vande Metro train by 2024-25.

The Railway minister had said that the Vande Metro is coming up with a concept to cover a distance of 50-60 km in the cities. The production and design of the train will be done this year. He informed that there is a plan to start it next year.

Vaishnav had said that Vande Metro will run at a speed of 125 to 130 km. Its design is being prepared on the lines of Mumbai Suburban. There will be no toilet facility in the train.