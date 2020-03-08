On International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only handed over his Twitter account but also his other social media platforms to inspiring women to share their journey.

PM Modi had announced his signing off from social media platform for a day the last week itself.

On photo and video sharing app, Instagram, PM Modi has 35.5 million followers. All the videos posted on the account garnered huge traction.

Video stories of the likes of Kashmir’s Arifa Jan or bomb blast survivor Malvika Iyer were broadcast through PM Modi’s Instagram account when they handled his account, briefly.

These videos were relayed through the IGTV format, a vertical screen viewing format of Instagram.

The success stories on the “inspiring women” were also shared on the video-sharing platform, YouTube, where PM Modi has over 4.54 million subscribers.

On Facebook, the video of Kalpana Ramesh, an urban water conservationist drew 67 thousand views and 464 share in the span of just 40 minutes.

All the users who were handed over the social media account of PM Modi were allowed to post in the first person.

Sneha Mohandoss, founder of Food Bank India is the first woman achiever to tweet from PM Modi’s account. She tweeted, “You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor. Hello, I am @snehamohandoss Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India.” She also attached a video in which she has introduced herself.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi has greeted on the International Women’s Day and announced through his Twitter account before signing off from the social media platform for a day.

“Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Throughout the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts,” he Tweeted.