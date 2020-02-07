Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Davinder Singh who was sent to 15-day judicial custody, will be put up in a Kathua jail instead of a Jammu one, after he raised “threat to life” alarms. He was nabbed with two terrorists and a lawyer, who allegedly provided a background support to the terrorist outfit.

According to sources Singh pleaded for sending him to the Heeranagar jail and told that there is a threat to his life in the Kotbalwal Jail which housed militants who were arrested in operations led by him.

A Special NIA court in Jammu on Thursday sent Singh and four others to judicial custody.

Singh was on Friday sent to the Heeranagar jail while the other four, including Hizbual Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu have been put up in the Kotbalwal jail in Jammu.

According to sources, the NIA is carrying out investigations after raids at multiple locations, including Singh’s residences in Kashmir.

Sources indicate that questioning of Singh will be done in Jammu and there was no plan to shift him to Delhi for now.

They also said that Singh’s phone is being examined for extracting deleted WhatsApp chat.

Davinder Singh was arrested on January 11 with two top terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) while he was driving them in a car to probably make them escape to Jammu where they might have been planning a terror strike.

Among the militants arrested with him was a policeman turned terrorist commander, Naved Babu, who had last year deserted with four sophisticated AK 47 assault rifles and joined the HM.

Naved had reportedly stayed in the house of the DSP in the neighbourhood of the Srinagar based headquarters of the strategic 15 Corps in the Badami Bagh Cantonment that is engaged in anti-terrorist operations in Kashmir.

He was allegedly taking Babu to Jammu to help him travel to Pakistan in connivance with Irfan, a lawyer.

As per police sources, a sum of Rs 12 lakh may have been given to Singh to move out the two Hizbul militants to Jammu on their way to Chandigarh and onward to Delhi to carry out attacks on or before the Republic Day.

Singh, who was posted in the anti-hijacking squad at the Srinagar international airport, was suspended from service on January 13.

Later on January 15, the Jammu and Kashmir administration stripped him of the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Medal for Gallantry.