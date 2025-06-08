After Rahul’s ECI remark, Tejashwi Yadav accuses BJP of ‘hijacking’ institutions

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, strongly supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), accused the BJP of hijacking constitutional institutions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule.

Speaking to media persons in Patna on Sunday, the RJD leader said, “You all know that ever since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, all the constitutional institutions have been hijacked. The BJP IT Cell knows the dates of elections even before the ECI makes the announcement. We have an eye on the matter.”

He asserted that the constitutional institutions should perform their duty honestly. If constitutional institutions are influenced, where will people go for justice, he asked.

Supporting Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of ‘match fixing’, he alleged that the RJD would have formed the government in Bihar post-assembly elections 2020 if the election commission had performed its duty well by holding free and fair elections.

Tejashwi said that the RJD was ready to form the government as the party candidates were leading in most of the constituencies. “The counting was suddenly stopped in the evening and resumed late at night. Soon, our winning candidates were declared defeated by 12 votes, some by 100 votes and some by 500 votes. The candidates who were winning till evening lost at midnight,” he added.

“The Election Commission of India held three press conferences to justify – why the counting was stopped in the evening? Why did it resumed late at night? How the candidates who were announced as winners were later announced as losers…” he added.

Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor also supported Rahul Gandhi, saying if the leader of the country’s main Opposition party has raised questions on the election commission in writing, then it must give an explanation. “Congress is the main Opposition party in the country and Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. If he has raised questions on the election process in writing, then it is the responsibility of the Election Commission of India to answer the questions. It is the responsibility of the Election Commission to ensure that no questions are raised on its impartiality,” he added.