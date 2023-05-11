After meeting PM Modi, Naveen Patnaik rules out possibility of third front

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later ruled out the possibility of a ‘third front’ being formed in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections next year.

”No, as far as I am concerned. Not now,” he said when asked by reporters if he saw the possibility of a third front.

Asked if his Biju Janata Dal would go it alone in the elections, Patnaik said; ”That has always been our position.”

On his meeting with Modi, he said; ”I met the Prime Minister and we discussed issues related to Orissa’s demand. I spoke for the International Airport that we have to set up in Puri, Bhubaneswar is getting too much traffic now that’s why we want an expansion. The Prime Minister said that he will definitely help in every way possible,” he said.

Asked about his recent meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Patnaik said it was a “courtesy” meeting.