After meeting Delhi CM, Gupta says CAG reports likely to be tabled on Feb 25

Senior BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, who is also the party’s candidate for the post of the speaker in the Delhi Assembly, after holding a meeting with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on the agenda for the upcoming session on Friday, said the CAG reports are expected to be tabled on February 25.

The assembly session is set to be held from February 24 with the LG appointing Pro-tem speaker to chair the house and then the 70 legislators will take oath.

According to Gupta, following the oath of the MLAs, the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker will be elected. The first agenda will be tabling the CAG report that are likely be presented on February 25 in the house.

Since the tabling of the reports on the previous dispensation has been pending, the BJP had promised to table the reports soon after the formation of its government, in the first session of the assembly.

Calling the Assembly a temple of democracy, he said its sanctity is important for everyone.

The BJP leader has also said that healthy discussions must take place in the house and there should be no room for irrelevant topics, and the priority must be to discuss issues that are in the interest of the city and people.

During the previous AAP government in Delhi, Gupta was the LoP in the assembly and had raised important issues against alleged corrupt practices.