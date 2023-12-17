After Guv’s ultimatum, SFI banners removed from Calicut University

The police have removed the banners put up by SFI activists in Calicut University campus against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday.

The Governor had instructed officials to remove the banners. He had also instructed the Raj Bhavan Secretary to inquire into the matter and seek an explanation from the Vice Chancellor regarding why the banners were allowed to be put up.

At around 6.45 pm, the Governor walked through the campus and directed the police officials including Malappuram SP to remove the banners immediately. Following this, the SP and other policemen removed the banners.

Governor Khan asked his security staff to take the photographs of the SFI banners, which referred to the Governor as a ‘Sanghi’ and demanded that he should go back.

Meanwhile, Calicut University Vice Chancellor Prof Jayaraj reached the Guest House on the campus where the Governor is staying.

The Raj Bhavan issued a press release strongly condemning the displaying of the SFI banner at Calicut University and strongly criticized Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, alleging that he is behind the banners put up by the SFI against the Governor.