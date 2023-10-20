After Gov’s letter, Punjab to approach SC to determine if House proceedings were legal

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced on Friday at the Vidhan Sabha’s special session that the Punjab government would file an application in the Supreme Court on October 30 to determine whether the House proceedings were lawful in the aftermath of the governor’s objections.

The first week of November will see the Assembly convene once more.

Balkar Singh, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, proposed and the House approved a motion to adjourn.

The Congress has before expressed concerns about the session’s legitimacy.

To this, the Speaker and ministers said the session was absolutely legal.

Earlier, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha’s two-day special session began on Friday. It began with obituaries. The session began by paying tribute to Agniveer Amritpal Singh.

Later, Partap Bajwa, the leader of the opposition, brought up the governor’s claim that the session was patently illegal. He questioned why so much money was being squandered when the governor had declared it to be unlawful.

Bajwa also began the Zero Hour saying the Congress wanted to discuss the Sutlej Yamuna Link SYL issue and the Bargari sacrilege issue and if the government had kept any time for it.

He said, “Your convener (refering to Arvind Kejriwal) had promised that your government would address the issue within 24 hours of forming the government. Your MLA and former IGP Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh had accused the CM of not standing with him on the Bargari issue. Kunwar Vijay Pratap has also questioned CM Mann on the issue of Bargari sacrilege.