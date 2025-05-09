After failed Pak drone attacks, CM Omar Abdullah rushes to Jammu to take stock of situation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah left Srinagar for Jammu on Friday to take stock of the situation after a failed Pakistani drone attack there.

The CM said on his X handle, “Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night’s failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division.”

The Pakistani drones and low-range missiles were neutralised by the alert troops in Jammu, Samba, R.S. Pura and other places. Terrorists aided by Pakistan troops made an unsuccessful infiltration attempt in J&K’s Samba district on the international border.

A BSF spokesman said that a major infiltration bid from across the international border was foiled around 11 pm last evening.

The intruding terrorists were forced to withdraw back into the Pakistan side of the border, the spokesman added.

A woman was killed and another injured in Pakistan’s heavy mortar shelling on civilian areas in the Uri sector of Baramulla district. Officials said a vehicle travelling from Razerwani to Baramulla was hit by a shell fired from across the LoC near Mohura.

In this incident, a woman identified as Nargis Begum was killed while another woman, Hafeeza Begum, was injured.

The Pakistan Army continued resorting to heavy mortar shelling in Uri, Tangdhar, Poonch, Rajouri on the LoC and in Samba on the international border.

Drones and low-range missiles fired at the Jammu airport, defence installations in Jammu city failed as these were neutralised in the air by an efficient air defence system in place by the Indian armed forces.

A complete blackout was observed in Jammu and Srinagar cities immediately after sirens started warning the people of an impending attack by the enemy. Electricity has been partially restored in Jammu and Srinagar cities.

Amid the prevailing situation, authorities on Wednesday said that schools, colleges and universities shall remain closed across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and Saturday.

Sakina Itoo, the education minister, said that keeping in view the safety of students, all the private and government schools, colleges and universities shall remain closed on Friday and Saturday.

Registrar of Kashmir University also said that classwork will remain suspended at the university for the day.