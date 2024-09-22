After electricity, water bills set to shock people of Himachal Pradesh: Thakur

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has stated that the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government is shocking the people of Himachal Pradesh every day.A

The Congress Party, which made populist promises during the election, seems to have forgotten that burdening the people of the state with inflation is not governance, he said.

“After announcing everything free during the elections, they are increasingly taking away the benefits that were already being provided. Following the dictatorial decision to stop the subsidy on 125 units of electricity and impose higher bills for usage over 300 units, the government has now dealt another blow to the people of the state by ending the free drinking water scheme. Along with this, there has been a significant increase in the prices of water supplied in cities, which is sure to impact the pockets of the residents,” Thakur pointed out.

He added, “After promising to provide everything free during the elections, taking away what was already free and making services more expensive is a betrayal of the people. The Chief Minister should apologise to the people of the state.”

Thakur further stated that the Congress misled the people of Himachal and the entire country through the “Khatakhat” scheme. “Since coming to power in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress has pushed the people into a quagmire of inflation and unemployment while making false promises in the assembly elections in other parts of the country.

In Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, Congress leaders are making big claims about the availability of government jobs, employment opportunities, and services like electricity and water. They are also talking about bringing substantial schemes for women, farmers, the elderly, and the sick,” he said.

Thakur added, “The same Congress government is continuously plotting against these groups in Himachal Pradesh by taking away the facilities they received from the previous government. They are shutting down schemes or blocking their budgets, and obstructing, delaying, and stalling ongoing development projects. Over 500 schools have been closed under the Sukhu government.”

Alleging that Sukhu advised unemployed people to get married, Thakur labelled it as unfortunate and childish. “Has he forgotten that every leader of his party, big or small, has been shouting from street corners that they would provide one lakh jobs every year? Did their leaders not promise 5 lakh jobs for the youth in the state in five years? When the Congress sought votes by promising jobs, the youth have the right to demand jobs from the government, and it was the government’s responsibility to provide them,” he said.