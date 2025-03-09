After devotees, UP govt to welcome rare Indian skimmer chicks on Ganga sands; security tightened

Following the record-breaking arrival of over 6.6 billion devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela, preparations have now begun to welcome the rare Indian skimmer chicks on the sands of the Ganga.

At the beginning of the fair, more than 150 pairs of Indian skimmers arrived, a species that typically lays eggs from December to late February or early March. Along with these skimmers, their eggs and newborn chicks are now being protected from wild animals through the deployment of a large number of watchers. Additionally, the wildlife team has been put on high alert.

Over 90 species of native and foreign birds have also arrived at the world’s largest fair, contributing significantly to pollution control. Bird enthusiasts from across the globe visit the Maha Kumbh to witness these species. Considering this, a bird festival has also been organised. Under the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a special plan has been designed to promote ecotourism, ensuring environmental conservation while also creating new employment opportunities for local communities.

Prayagraj DFO Arvind Kumar Yadav said on Sunday that more than 150 pairs of Indian skimmers have settled in the Sangam region, blending seamlessly into the natural environment alongside millions of devotees during the Maha Kumbh. To protect their eggs from wild animals, these birds bury them in the sand. Several preventive measures have been implemented by the Yogi government to ensure the safety of both skimmers and their chicks, as well as to boost ecotourism.

A large number of watchers have been deployed to safeguard these rare eggs and young skimmers from wild animals and other threats. The wildlife team is also actively monitoring the area, ensuring both security and conducting a census of the birds. Continuous patrolling efforts are underway to protect both the birds and their eggs from potential dangers.

