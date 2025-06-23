After Delhi, Jaipur, IYC to organize mega job fair in Bihar

After organizing mega job fairs in Delhi and Jaipur, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will organize a similar event in Bihar, the organization informed on Monday.

Addressing a press conference, IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib said on the occasion of the birthday of Rahul Gandhi, the organization had organized a huge job fair at Talkatora Stadium, in which 161 companies participated, more than 10,000 youths registered themselves, more than 7,000 youths were interviewed and more than 3,391 youths got jobs on the spot.

“The Central as well as BJP-ruled governments are silent on unemployment, but now the Youth Congress, after Jaipur and Delhi will organize a job fair in Bihar,” he said.

Chib announced that the fair would be organized in Patna between July 15 and 25. “We are still engaged in preparations, we hope that more and more youth will participate in the job fair in Patna and get their right to employment,” he added.

He alleged that Bihar has become a migration hub and both the state and Central governments are unable to provide employment to the youth. Hence, the Youth Congress will work to provide them jobs.