After accident, Kanchanjungha Express completes restoration, reaches Sealdah station in Kolkata

Kanchanjungha Express, which was hit by a goods train and claimed eight lives, arrived at its destination station, Sealdah in Kolkata, in the early hours of Tuesday after the completion of restoration work.

The accident took place in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district on Monday. At least eight people died and over 25 people were injured in the accident.

A passenger who was present on the train when it met with an accident expressed concern and fear as she recalled the tragic incident.

“I was in S7 when this accident took place. We are very afraid after this accident. My parents are also worried,” she said.

The officials said that a team of doctors, ambulances, food, and emergency beds were arranged at the station to check on the passengers.

“We have arranged more than 10 beds also,” Eastern Railway CPRO Kaushik Mitra said. He also expressed that, prima facie, it seems that the goods train driver overshot the signal.

Sealdah Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Deepak Nigam said that arrangements to guide the passengers coming by the express train have been made.

“We have asked about the condition of the passengers from them. A doctor’s team and RPF team are also on the spot. We have ambulances also on standby, if needed, we will use them. Medical booths are also here to guide the passengers,” DRM Deepak Nigam said.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim interacted with the passengers who came by the train. The mayor criticised the central government for “not doing anything” over the accident

“Help desk has been set up. All the staff, the Minister and the secretary of the Transport department are here. All the injured are under treatment,” Mayor Hakim told ANI.

“This is bad that the Central government is not doing anything. They (the BJP-led Central government) are playing with the lives of the people, they wait for any incident to take place. Why are they not paying attention to this issue, why do they wait for the people to die? This is all because they (the BJP government) want to privatise the Railway,” he added.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also earlier hit out at the central government over its alleged negligence towards Railways.

“I started so many things, but they are only doing publicity of Vande Bharat trains. Where is Duronto Express? After the Rajdhani Express, Duronto was the fastest train. During the time of elections, they inaugurate Vande Bharats. This does not work. Today, the entire Railway Department is facing negligence and callousness of the government. They must take proper care,” Banerjee said speaking to reporters after meeting patients admitted at the North Bengal Medical College on Monday.

“What is happening in the railways today, no one knows…There are several issues in the Railways Ministry. Separate Railways budget has been stopped and this department is not getting enough importance now,” she added.

Kanchanjungha Express runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata.