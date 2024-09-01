After 30 new additions, over 300 hospitals in UP are now NQAS-certified

The Uttar Pradesh government has achieved another significant milestone in the health sector, a testament to its continuous efforts to enhance the state’s healthcare system. Thirty more health units have been awarded the state’s National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certification.

It’s a clear sign of the system’s improvement, officials here on Sunday said.

The Rampur District Women’s Hospital has received all three key certifications – NQAS, Lakshya, and Muskaan. This brings the total number of NQAS-certified health units in the state to 307.

Advertisement

These certifications recognise the health units’ commitment to delivering quality care and reassure the public of the system’s progress and future prospects.

Inspired by the substantial progress in evaluating service quality under NQAS, the mission director of the National Health Mission (NHM) recently instructed all additional directors and CMOs in the state to accelerate their efforts in this direction.

The directive emphasises achieving the target of 50% of the state’s health units being NQAS-certified by the end of 2025 and full certification by 2026. Additionally, instructions have been issued to expedite state assessments of 31 more health units across various districts.

According to NHM General Manager Dr. Nishant Jaiswal, the 30 health units that recently received the NQAS certification include Rampur District Women’s Hospital, Shahjahanpur’s Tilhar, Kanpur Dehat’s Gajner Community Health Center (CHC), and Lucknow’s Urban PHC. Additionally, three units each from Fatehpur and Prayagraj, two each from Ghaziabad, Bijnor, and Shahjahanpur, and one each from Lucknow, Ghazipur, Shravasti, Saharanpur, Sambhal, Hamirpur, Kanpur Dehat, Mirzapur, Gonda, Bahraich, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, and Kushinagar have been certified.

National Health Mission (NHM) Mission Director Dr Pinky Jovel said she had instructed the chief medical officers to conduct a state assessment of 31 health units across 24 districts. The directive requires all assessments to be completed by September 7, allowing the national team to conduct a follow-up evaluation. If these units meet the standards in the national assessment following the state evaluation, they will also receive NQAS certification.

Facilities available to the people of the state at Ayushman Arogya Mandir at a glance:

– Pregnancy and childbirth care

– Newborn and infant healthcare

– Child health and adolescent health care

– Family planning, contraceptive services, and other reproductive health care

– Management of infectious diseases

– Screening and OPD of non-communicable diseases