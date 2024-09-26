AFSPA extended for 6 more months in Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh amid security concerns

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), a law granting special powers to the armed forces, has been extended for another six months in select areas of Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

This decision follows a detailed review of the security situation in these northeastern states, underscoring the ongoing challenges in maintaining law and order.

In Nagaland, eight districts—Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek, and Peren — along with 21 police stations across five other districts, have been declared ‘disturbed areas’ under the AFSPA.

Similarly, in Arunachal Pradesh, the law remains in force in the districts of Tirap, Changlang, and Longding, as well as in parts of Namsai district (specifically under the jurisdiction of Namsai, Mahadevpur, and Chowkham police stations), all bordering Assam.

The extension, effective from October 1, 2024, allows armed forces to operate with greater authority, including powers to search, arrest, and use force, even to the extent of opening fire, to maintain public order.

The AFSPA is typically applied in regions facing insurgency, and its imposition in these areas reflects ongoing security concerns.

This move comes despite the gradual withdrawal of AFSPA from other parts of the Northeast in recent years.