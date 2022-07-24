African swine flu: Culling of pigs commences in Kerala’s Wayanad

After African swine flu was reported in Kerala’s Wayanad, the district administration on Sunday began culling of pigs in the district, despite stiff opposition from pig farmers.

The culling of pigs began after the test reports from the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal where the samples were sent to ascertain the disease came positive.

Pigs at two farms in the Mananthavady area of Wayanad tested positive for the diseases and all the animals of one farm died due to it.

Mananthavady Sub Collector Sreelakshmi, who is coordinating the culling operation, told media persons that the farmer who is opposed to the culling of pigs has 360 pigs on his farm and that the administration was able to convince him of the grave situation in the area due to the presence of the disease.

She said that the administration had informed the farmer that culling was being undertaken as per the national protocol to prevent spread of the disease to other areas or farms, and then agreed to cooperate.

The Sub-Collector also said that proper compensation would be provided to the farmers.