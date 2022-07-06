Afghan refugee cleric shot dead in Nashik

A refugee cleric from Afghanistan was sprayed with bullets in Yeola town of Maharashtra’s Nashik district late last evening, police said here on Wednesday.

An investigation officer said that the occurrence took place at 7:15 p.m. in a vacant, open plot close to the MIDC industrial zone in Yeola.

Investigations have shown that the Afghan priest was shot in the head and neck many times by at least four unknown people who appeared out of nowhere, instantly killing him.

Khwaja Sayyed Chishti, 35, an Afghan refugee known locally as “Sufibaba,” has been identified as the victim. He used to lecture at various religious gatherings and mausoleums.

The four attackers left after executing the crime in an SUV that was parked nearby and was purportedly owned by the Chishti.

The heinous crime’s motivation, which is being investigated and is now being assumed to have something to do with property, is being looked into. A manhunt has also been started to find the killers and find the getaway car.

In order to investigate the event, which has shocked the nearby Muslim populations, the police have assembled a special squad.