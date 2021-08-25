Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, orders MHA

All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, orders MHA

MHA reviewed the visa provisions pertaining to Afghanistan a few days ago and introduced a new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” to fast-track the Afghans’ visa applications.

SNS Web | New Delhi | August 25, 2021 3:34 pm

Afghan nationals, India, e-Visa, MHA, Afghanistan, Ministry of Home Affairs

(Photo: Twitter/@PIBHomeAffairs)

Owing to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today ordered that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa.

MHA reviewed the visa provisions pertaining to Afghanistan a few days ago and introduced a new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” to fast-track the Afghans’ visa applications.

Keeping in view some reports that passports of certain Afghan nationals have been misplaced, the previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India, stand invalidated with immediate effect, the MHA order said.

The Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India may apply for e-Visa
at www.indianvisaonline.gov.in

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Haryana to re-open schools for Class IV, V from 1 Sept
MHA recommends CBI probe into 1,000 low-floor bus purchase by Delhi government
MHA to prioritize visa process for Afghan Hindus and Sikhs