All Afghan nationals must travel to India only on e-Visa, orders MHA

Owing to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today ordered that all Afghan nationals henceforth must travel to India only on e-Visa.

MHA reviewed the visa provisions pertaining to Afghanistan a few days ago and introduced a new category of electronic visa called “e-Emergency X-Misc Visa” to fast-track the Afghans’ visa applications.

Keeping in view some reports that passports of certain Afghan nationals have been misplaced, the previously issued visas to all Afghan nationals, who are presently not in India, stand invalidated with immediate effect, the MHA order said.

The Afghan nationals wishing to travel to India may apply for e-Visa

at www.indianvisaonline.gov.in