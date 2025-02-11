Aero India: Sanjay Seth holds bilateral talks on defence cooperation

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth engaged in a series of key bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the ongoing 15th Aero India in Bengaluru.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that Seth’s discussions with Italy’s Under Secretary of State for Defence, Matteo Perego Di Cremnago, focused on enhancing bilateral defence cooperation. Both leaders emphasised India’s growing capabilities in equipment manufacturing and the development of indigenous defence systems, reinforcing their mutual commitment to fortify ties across various sectors.

In a separate meeting with the UK’s Minister for the House of Lords, Lord Vernon Coaker, the two sides explored ways to further strengthen their defence relations. They underscored their shared commitment to advancing peace, prosperity, and a rules-based global order, with particular attention to the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean regions. The cooperation between the nations aims to uphold the freedom of navigation and the rule of law in maritime and other domains.

The Indian minister also met with Limpho Tau, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office for Defence and Security from Lesotho. The leaders discussed significant opportunities in defence exports and ways to expand collaboration in the defence sector.