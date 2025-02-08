Aero-India-2025 preceding seminar kicks off in Bengaluru, focusing on futuristic aerospace technologies

The 15th edition of the Biennial Aero-India International Seminar commenced in Bengaluru, Karnataka, today. This two-day seminar, organized by the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI), sets the stage for Aero India 2025, which will be held in Bengaluru from February 10 to 14.

The seminar is a premier gathering in the global aerospace community, bringing together key figures from the defence and aerospace sectors. This year’s theme, “Futuristic Aerospace Technologies: Challenges in Design Validation,” emphasizes the emerging trends in aerospace innovation and the complex challenges faced in the design, validation, and certification processes. Topics covered include cutting-edge technologies for system design, airworthiness and certification innovations, advancements in propulsion systems, and the role of artificial intelligence in aviation.

Notable international delegates attending the event include representatives from major global aerospace companies such as Airbus Defence and Space (Spain), Collins Aerospace, GE Aerospace, Martin-Baker, MBDA, Rolls-Royce (UK), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), and SAFRAN (France). The seminar also sees participation from Indian industry leaders such as Abeyaantrix Solutions, Ansys Inc, JSR Dynamics Pvt Ltd and TAQBit Labs, among others.

The seminar serves as an important platform for fostering collaboration, research partnerships, and innovation in the aerospace and defence sectors. A total of 12 technical sessions are scheduled, focusing on crucial issues such as leveraging artificial intelligence in aviation, pioneering advancements in electronics and sensing technologies, and military aviation’s emerging trends.