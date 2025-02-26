Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment proposals worth Rs 10,785 crore signed; Major players commit to state’s growth

The two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 concluded with investment proposals worth Rs 10,785 crore signed across multiple sectors.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed the agreements as a testament to the growing confidence of industry leaders in the state’s economic potential.

Advertisement

The summit witnessed a series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed across diverse industries, including infrastructure, healthcare, manufacturing, mining, hospitality, and green energy. Among the major agreements, Virinchi Limited committed Rs 3,000 crore to establish a 200 MW data centre, while its subsidiary Virinchi Healthcare Pvt Ltd signed an MoU worth Rs 200 crore for the development of a 500-bed super-specialty hospital. Star Cement Ltd announced an investment of Rs 3,200 crore for a cement clinker and grinding plant through its subsidiary Star Cement North East Ltd.

Advertisement

Matheson Hydrogen Pvt Ltd pledged Rs 1,500 crore to set up a 95 KTPA Hydrogen and Steam Generation Plant, further boosting Assam’s green energy ambitions. UltraTech Cement signed a Rs 700 crore deal for the establishment of a grinding unit and a cement-bulk terminal, while Copper Plus Holdings SAC agreed to invest Rs 1,000 crore in mining exploration and services. In the tourism sector, Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt Ltd signed an MoU worth Rs 275 crore to develop a five-star luxury eco-resort in Kaziranga. Varun Beverages Ltd announced plans to set up a manufacturing plant for carbonated soft drinks, fruit juices, and fruit pulp-based drinks with an investment of Rs 510 crore. Additionally, Global Health Ltd signed a Rs 500 crore MoU to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Assam, while ITE Education Service signed two non-financial MoUs focused on skill development and education initiatives.

Chief Minister Sarma took to X to express gratitude to industry leaders for their continued support. He emphasised that the investments reflect the trust and confidence of businesses in the Assam Growth Story.

On the first day of the summit, 164 MoUs were signed across 15 sectors, showcasing Assam’s efforts to attract diverse industries.

Leading domestic companies such as Adani Group, Tata Power, JSW Energy, Oil India Limited (OIL), ONGC, and Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) committed to significant investments.

The day also saw several international collaborations, including an MoU with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for developmental support in health and agriculture. Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry signed an agreement to cooperate on nursing talent skills, while ASEAN One Co Ltd from Japan agreed to establish a skill training institute.

Spice Lemon, another Japanese company, will set up a Japanese Language Institute to facilitate workforce training. Private sector giants Reliance, Adani, Vedanta, and the Tata Group also announced cumulative investments of nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in Assam and the Northeast region.

The Advantage Assam Summit was first launched in 2018 as the largest investment promotion initiative in the Northeast, aiming to position Assam as the gateway to Southeast Asia under India’s Act East Policy.

With the conclusion of Advantage Assam 2.0, the state government aims to ensure the timely execution of these projects, further strengthening Assam’s status as a preferred investment destination in India.