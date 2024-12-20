“Advancing a project of great national importance,” Jaishankar on signing ceremony between Indian and French museums

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at the signing ceremony of the National Museum with France Museums Development for the upcoming Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum that he was hopeful that it will express India-France cultural collaboration.

Jaishankar said on Thursday that the museum will showcase tradition through technology.

In a post on X, he said, “Pleased to join the signing ceremony between National Museum in New Delhi and France Museums Developpement for the upcoming Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum. Advancing a project of great national importance, it will express India-France cultural collaboration. Confident that the Museum will showcase tradition through technology, bringing global best practices to present our glorious past.”

Advertisement

Jaishankar highlighted the India-France relationship and stated that both nations see each other as important poles in this multipolar world, calling it a “very strong relationship.”

Jaishankar said, “A few words about India and France. Most of you again would be aware that for us this has been a very strong relationship. India and France see in each other important poles in a multipolar world.”

Further, France’s Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou expressed strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, particularly highlighting the shared cultural aspirations between the two nations.

Advertisement

“France is eager to embrace the vision of PM of India. We also share the same vision which is for the culture,” said Mathou.

The museum, envisioned as a celebration of India’s unbroken civilizational history, was first announced by the Prime Minister at the International Museum Expo in May 2023 and further highlighted during the inauguration of Bharat Mandapam in the following July. As part of this agreement, India and France will collaborate on a comprehensive feasibility study, encompassing museum case studies, interpretive planning, and building programming, a statement by the Ministry of Culture said.

This strategic partnership builds on years of cultural cooperation between the two nations. France’s renowned expertise in museum development, exemplified by the Grand Louvre, will play a pivotal role in shaping this project. The adaptive reuse of the historic North and South Blocks will ensure the preservation of their architectural heritage while creating a vibrant and efficient cultural space, the statement added.