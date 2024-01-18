Adopt inmates of child care centres for their better future: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appealed to the people belonging to the affluent section of society to adopt the children residing in the child care centers and provide them with a safe, happy, and bright future.

Sukhu, who is also Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Child Welfare Council, came up with that appeal after a couple adopted a girl child presently residing in Child Care Home at Tutikandi, Shimla in his presence.

He lauded the couple for this noble gesture.

Advertisement

The chief minister said the state government was assiduously working for the welfare of the weaker sections of the society.

The government understands the problems faced by the orphans and other weaker sections of the society, and as a result ‘Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojana’ has been started in the state, he said, adding that Himachal is the first state to come up with a law for the welfare of orphan children and vulnerable sections.

“Around 4,000 orphan children are covered under the ambit of the scheme and the state has shouldered the complete responsibility of their studies and overall development,” he said, adding that the government has assumed the role of their mother and father.

Benefits worth around 18 crores have also been disbursed under the scheme till date, he informed.

The government has also come up with a unique initiative ‘Mukhy Mantri Sukh Ashray Kosh’ in which generous contributions are pouring in from all over the state, including from Ministers and MLAs.

These funds are being utilized for providing various benefits like paying for education, accommodation exposure visits, or various other expenses of those covered under the scheme, said the Chief Minister.