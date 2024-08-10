Administration gears up to make assembly complexes functional ahead of elections in J&K

A day after the Election Commission of India indicated its intention of soon holding the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union territory (UT) administration on Saturday geared up for readying the assembly complexes in Jammu and Srinagar cities.

A meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo was held to draw a plan for making the Legislative Assembly complexes at both Srinagar and Jammu ready for holding its sessions after the elections.

J&K witnessed the last assembly election ten years ago in 2014 and the PDP-BJP coalition government that came to power fell in June 2018. The legislative Council has been abolished after abrogation of Article 370 and as such only the legislative assembly now exists in J&K.

Advertisement

The Chief Secretary asked the concerned to take immediate steps for renovation and refurbishing of these Assembly complexes at both Srinagar and Jammu in a time-bound manner.

He reiterated that the facilities like functionality of sound system, internet connectivity, fire safety, functionality of lifts, giving facelift to the buildings and provisioning of allied amenities should also be taken in hand and completed at the earliest.

He asked to look into the steps to renovate the chambers of Speaker, Dy Speaker, Leader of Opposition as well as making provisions for their official vehicles and residential accommodation.

Dulloo also called upon the concerned to carry out repairing works of the MLA hostels in both the cities. He made out that all the amenities required should be installed within the available time window till culmination of assembly elections, as and when announced by the Election Commission of India.

He observed that pre-emptive steps should be initiated on part of the administration to make preparations ahead of the elections so that there are no hindrances in smooth functioning of this pillar of democracy once it gets formed after conduct of elections.