Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongman and Union Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, is all set to have lunch at the residences of marginalised communities during his ongoing visit to West Bengal.

The tradition to share foods with people from backward communities is turning out to be a regular affair for Shah in West Bengal. During his earlier tours as well, the former BJP national president had taken the same approach, in an attempt to woo the voters of the marginalised communities.

In his last tour of Bengal, Shad had visited the home of Raju Mahali and Gita Mahali in Siliguri. While the BJP leader’s visit had given the Adivasi couple a temporary fame, no substantial development occurred in their lives, claimed the Raju Mahali and Gita Mahali.

However, on a day when Shah will have lunch at another Adivasi residence in some other part of the state, Gita Mahali was provided a job by the TMC-governed West Bengal administration.

After her wife was appointed as a homeguard in West Bengal police, Raju Mahali alleged, as quoted by ETV Bharat West Bengal, “No one from BJP ever visited us again after Amit Shah had left. It was TMC who stood by us. They helped us everytime we needed anything.”

Meanwhile, at his first stop in Bankura during his two-day visit to West Bengal, Shah on Thursday said that the BJP will form government in the state after winning two-third seats in next year’s Assembly Elections.

He further added that Banerjee was scared to see the rise of BJP in West Bengal and was, thus, deliberately restricting the Central Government’s welfare scheme in the state.

“The death knell for Mamata Banerjee’s government has been sounded. With two-third majority in the next Assembly Elections, BJP will form the government in West Bengal in 2021,” Shah was quoted as saying by Bengali portal The Wall.

“Mamata Banerjee is scared. She is scared that’s why she is restricting the implementation of Central Government’s welfare schemes in Bengal. Farmers in Bengal is not getting the 6000 rupees that the centre is paying.

“The poor families are not receiving the medical insurance of Rs 5 lakh. People from marginalised communities are being denied grants for building proper homes and toilets for themselves. The State Government has restricted funds of at least 80 Central Government schemes,” Shah added.