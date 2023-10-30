Adityanath announces training of women drivers of UP roadways buses

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday announced the training for the second and third batches of women drivers of state roadways buses.

Launching the ‘Mission Mahila Sarathi’, the chief minister had recently given the responsibility for the operation of buses to women drivers and conductors in Ayodhya. A total of 51 buses were flagged off, out of which 18 are operated by women drivers and conductors. The training of the first batch of women started on March 8, 2021.

The training of women drivers is underway to ensure that they continue to play a significant role in managing buses in the future, he said.

A statement said the second and third batches of female drivers will receive training at Model Driving Training and Research Institute in Kanpur. They will be trained in both ‘light motor vehicle driver level-3’ and ‘commercial vehicle driver level-4’ courses.

SP Singh, principal of the training institute, said the training duration of light motor vehicle driver level-3 course will be 344 hours (three months). After this, the assessment will be done through the Sector Skill Council ASDC Delhi determined by the Skill Development Mission.

Qualified candidates will undergo 400 hours (four months) training of commercial vehicle driver level-4 course. After completing both courses, there will be 17 months of training in the depot, it said.

“During the training, candidates will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000. This course is residential, and candidates are required to stay in the hostel provided for the duration of both training courses. Accommodation and meals will be provided free of cost,” the statement said.

Upon the completion of the 24-month training program, the women candidates will be assigned as contract drivers at the depot, tasked with operating pink buses.

Singh said the upcoming second batch is set to accommodate 27 candidates, of which as of now, 15 registrations have been completed, while 12 are yet to be done for training at the institute. The priority for registration will be given to women who apply first, and their training is expected to conclude in January 2024, he added.