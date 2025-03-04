Aditya Thackeray demands Munde be made co-accused in Beed sarpanch murder case

The Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government following the resignation of state minister Dhananjay Munde over the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

Questioning the delay in Munde’s resignation, Thackeray demanded that the minister should be named as co-accused in the case and an updated charge sheet be filed.

Advertisement

“Why did this resignation take so long? Chief Minister (Devendra Fadnavis)…who tied your hands? Why was the delay when the evidence and photos of those involved in Deshmukh’s murder were with the department for many days?” he told reporters here.

Advertisement

Accusing the BJP-led state government of inaction in the case, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader pointed out that all political parties, including the ruling alliance’s own members, had raised concerns over the murder, yet no concrete action had been taken.

“So, you put your own party aside for friendship?” he asked.

Asserting that a mere resignation was not enough, Thackeray demanded strict legal action against everyone involved in the incident.

“Now, do not just stop with the resignation. Everyone involved should be prosecuted and severely punished! The whole of Maharashtra is watching with anticipation; Maharashtra wants justice! It wants a just, peaceful, and civilized state!” he said.

Going a step further, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader called the state government’s handling of the case a “failure of governance” and suggested the government should be dismissed altogether.

“In fact, seeing all this and our government’s ‘secret and hidden agenda’, this government should be dismissed!” he added.

The scathing remSens of the Shiv Sena UBT leader came shortly after Munde tendered his resignation to Fadnavis.

Announcing his decision in a social media post, Munde said from the first day, he had been demanding the harshest punishment for the accused.

“My firm demand from the very first day has been that the accused, a native of Massajog in Beed district, should receive the harshest possible punishment. Seeing the photos that came up yesterday has deeply pained my heart,” he said.

The minister also cited health issues as the reason behind his decision to tender his resignation.

“Recalling my sense of discernment and considering that my health has not been well for the past few days, doctors have advised me to undergo treatment for the next few days. Therefore, for medical reasons as well, I have submitted my resignation from my ministerial position in the cabinet to the chief minister,” he added.