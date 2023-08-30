Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on Wednesday claimed that the Parliament’s Privileges Committee is thinking of revoking his Lok Sabha suspension after hearing his side of the story. The floor leader of the Opposition Congress was suspended from the Lok Sabha on August 10 for his alleged “unruly behaviour” during the no-confidence motion debate over Manipur issue.

“I hope the decision will come soon… When the chairman gave me a chance to present my side, I tried my best to give clarifications…I think the committee is thinking of cancelling my suspension… As per the rules of the committee, I cannot reveal all the things said inside,” news agency ANI quoted Chowdhury as saying.

According to reports, the committee is in the process of sending its recommendations to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who will then take the final decision based on that.

Advertisement

“The final decision is in the hands of the Speaker…Hopefully, whether the suspension is cancelled or not, it will be notified soon,” the Congress leader from West Bengal said.

Earlier in the day, Chowdhury appeared before the Parliament’s Privileges Committee to record his statement. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had tabled a motion seeking Chowdhury’s suspension citing disruptive behaviour during the no-confidence motion debate.

Why was Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary suspended from Lok Sabha?

He was alleged to have indulged in disruptive behaviour when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of the Union cabinet were addressing the House during the Monsoon Session earlier this month.

“Oral evidence of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP in connection with motion/resolution adopted by the House on 10 August 2023 leading to his suspension from the service of the House and referring the matter to the Committee of Privileges for further investigation and report to the House,” read the agenda of the Privileges Committee.

The resolution to suspend Chowdhury from the Lower House was passed by a voice vote. The parliamentary panel will examine Chowdhury’s statement in connection with his suspension and submit a report to the House through the chairman of the committee.

(With inputs from ANI)