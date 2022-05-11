ADG BSF takes stock of security situation along LOC

Additional Director General BSF (Western Command) PV Rama Sastry on Wednesday visited the sensitive Forward Defended Localities (FDL) in Rajouri and Poonch districts and took stock of security situation and applauded officers and troops for their professional acumen in safeguarding the line of control (LOC) in such stringent conditions.

The ADG who is on two days visit to Jammu frontier visited forward areas of LoC at Poonch and Rajouri Sectors accompanied by DK Boora, IG Jammu and other senior officers of the frontier and reviewed the security situation.

BSF Sector Rajouri DIG and Battalion commanders briefed ADG on the ground about complexities of management, overall deployment of BSF and domination plan of LoC area under prevailing current security scenario.

ADG BSF also visited the vital areas of Poonch and Rajouri Sectors and examined the operational preparedness of field formations.

During the visit ADG visited sensitive Forward Defended Localities (FDL) and took stock of security situation and applauded all officers and troops for their professional acumen in safeguarding the line of control in such stringent conditions and also added that these are their relentless efforts by which BSF remained successful to foil all evil designs of anti- national elements.The troops also interacted with ADG with full enthusiasm and zeal.