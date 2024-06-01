Adequate availability of coal despite high power demand: Govt

Despite the extremely high demand for power, coal stocks at thermal power plants continue to be more than 45 MT, which is 30 per cent higher compared to last year, the government claimed on Saturday.

The stocks are sufficient to meet the requirement of 19 days. During the month of May 2024, the average daily depletion at the thermal power plant end has been only 10,000 tonnes per day. This has been made possible by ensuring smooth and adequate logistic arrangements for the supply of coal, the Ministry of Coal said in a press release.

The mechanism of the sub-group comprising representatives from the Ministry of Power, Ministry of Coal, Ministry of Railways, and power generating companies is playing an effective role in maintaining an efficient supply chain.

Coal production growth is more than 8 per cent over last year. The stock at the mine pit-head is over 100 MT resulting in adequate coal to power sector. The Ministry of Railways has ensured 9 per cent average growth in the daily availability of railway rakes.

Evacuation through coastal shipping has also seen significant growth as traditionally coal was being transported via Paradip port only. Now, under proper coordination as per the coal logistics policy, it has resulted in the evacuation of coal through the Dhamra and Gangavaran ports. The infrastructural augmentation in the railway network has significantly contributed to the faster movement of rakes from Son Nagar to Dadri. Therefore, it has seen more than 100 per cent improvement in turnaround time.

The release said the Ministry of Coal has geared up to ensure the availability of adequate coal at thermal power plants during monsoon season. It is expected that on 1 July, more than 42MT of coal will be kept available at the thermal power plant end.