Amid the nationwide outrage against the gang rape and murder of 20-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, the senior UP officials reached Hathras on Saturday.

Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police H C Awasthi reached Hathras and would be submitting their report to the chief minister upon returning, a government spokesperson told news agency PTI.

“We have left for Hathras and will meet the family members and take detailed information about the incident,” Awasthi said.

The visit is the first by such high-ranking officials since the incident happened which lead to a series of attacks on Yogi Adityanath government over women safety.

Days after the nationwide outrage over the gang rape and death of a 20-year-old Dalit girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras, the UP government has suspended five policemen, including the Superintendent of Police.

The Special Investigation Team probing the incident in its initial report called for their suspension over allegations of mismanagement.

It has also asked for a narco-analysis, also known as lie-detector tests, of all those involved including the arrested suspects and the family of the victim.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday had claimed that his government was “committed to the safety, security and development of all mothers and sisters”.

Not only the Hathras, Balrampur, Azamgarh and Bhadohi rape cases are also under scanner of the people sending the Yogi government at the back foot.

In a tweet in Hindi, CM said, “Those who even think of harming mothers and daughters in UP, their destruction is assured. They will get such punishment that will set an example for the future. The govt of UP is committed to the safety and security and development of all mothers and sisters. This is our commitment and promise.”

Two days after being manhandled followed by arrest on his way to hathras, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will go again to meet the family of the Hathras gang rape victim today.

Early morning in a couple of tweets in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said: “I won’t accept the behavior of the UP government towards the family of the Hathras victim. None of any Indians will accept it.”

“No power in the world can stop me from meeting and sharing the pain of the victim’s family of Hathras,” he added.

